Koenigsegg Regera Showcases Optional Aero Pack In Latest Configuration

If you're one of the fortunate few on the waiting list for a new Koenigsegg Regera, you may have to wait a while for delivery. But in the meantime, employees at the exotic automaker have been showing us how they'd configure theirs.
This week it's the turn of the company's prototype manager Mattias Vöx, who has taken a lighter approach than the decidedly dark appearance of the virtual builds we've seen to date in dark purple, burgundy, and black.
Vöx chose a lighter shade of Battleship Grey, with a wide band of exposed carbon running up the top (flanked by white stripes). It goes rather well, we think, with the brown and white leather interior with its carbon and aluminum trim.
This latest configuration doesn't just show an alternative color combination, though: it also features an optional aero package, with extra winglets and air flicks protruding along the surface from nose to tail.
Want to see more? Watch this space as Koenigsegg releases another virtual configuration each week. We're told, though, that the next few couple be a little delayed as the Swedish automaker prepares something to showcase in the metal at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.