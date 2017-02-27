Koenigsegg Regera Visually Gets Back To Basics In Bare Carbon

Koenigsegg's customers have been known to order up some rather outlandish color combinations. The company's own employees, too, in configuring how they'd want their own version of the new Regera. But there's something deliciously elemental about this treatment.
Instead of painting it this color or that, or tinting the carbon, this configuration leaves the weave in its natural shade to give it back-to-basics look.
The sinister approach is augmented by some subtle tone-on-tone black stripes, anthracite-finish brake calipers, and unpainted carbon wheels. It's also fitted with the optional aero kit, with an interior similarly finished in black, with a black Alcantara dashboard (to minimize glare), and a black anodized console – highlighted only by white upholstery inserts and top-stitching on the seats and rear bulkhead.
It's the dream of Koenigsegg's facility manager and longtime employee Chrille, who is apparently so devoted to the company that he had its ghost icon tattooed on his ankle. Far be it from us to challenge him on what a Koenigsegg should look like.