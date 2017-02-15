Koenigsegg's Design Chief Like His Regera In Orange

It's all well and fine to see how random employees from this department or that at Koenigsegg would spec their Regera. But what we've been waiting to see in all of this is how the company's own design chief would like to see his own creation. And now we have our answer.
Following the configurations we've already seen in purple, burgundy, black, grey, and red, comes this latest take on the hybrid hypercar from none other than Joachim Nordwall.
Koenigsegg's chief designer has chosen a rather outlandish shade of orange called Sweet Mandarine, offset by dynamic racing stripes in Arctic White.
Nordwall also went with the hollow-core carbon wheels, barely hiding the black brake calipers. Inside it's all high-contrast black and white with quilted stitching and polished aluminum.
It's certainly not for the faint of heart. But then what Koenigsegg is, really? Now if only Christian von Koenigsegg would show us his favorite combination.