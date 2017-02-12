Koenigsegg's Electrification Guru Specs His Regera In Red Carbon

Koenigsegg isn't the first exotic automaker to launch a hybrid hypercar. The Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1, and Ferrari LaFerrari all got their first. But the new Regera could stand to trump them all.
Given how expensive the Swedish supercars are, though, and the time they take to build them in Angelholm, it may be a while before we get to see any – if we ever get the chance. Leave it to Koenigsegg's own staff to showcase some of the configuration options, which they've been doing each and every week.
First Steve in the communications department virtually configured one in purple. Then Johan from sales did another in a classy shade of burgundy. Lisa the art director went all black with a red interior. And Mattias the prototyping expert selected battleship grey.
This week it's up to Jonas, Koenigsegg's electrification engineer, who went with a classic combination of red and black. Only this being a Koenigsegg, it isn't painted – its carbon is tinted instead (at least theoretically). White stripes flank the black carbon trim, the brake calipers are rendered in black inside the Tresex hollow carbon-fiber wheels, and the interior is done up in black leather with red contrast stitching and a black anodized aluminum center console.
Jonas' spec also includes the same optional aero pack that Mattias chose last week, but chose his color combination to reflect his native Danish flag.