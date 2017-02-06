New Lamborghini Aventador S Review Finds It Intimidating But Loveable

Lamborghini have performed several changes to the Aventador, but do they really make a big difference?
Well, according to CNET's RoadShow, which was present in Spain for the supercar's first press drive, the answer is a definitive 'yes'.
First of all, its rear-wheel steering is praised, both on track and on open road, making the Aventador S significantly more responsive.
However, there are a few drawbacks, such as the 7-speed gearbox, which may have been tweaked, but needs to be replaced with a new double-clutch unit. Moreover, the infotainment system feels outdated, even if Lamborghini now offers Apple CarPlay.
The more aggressive design, improved driving dynamics, and the 740 PS (730 HP) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, do make a big difference over its predecessor. At the end of the day, the Aventador is still brutal, intimidating, yet quite loveable.