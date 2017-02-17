Lamborghini Teases 2018 Huracan Performante’s New Nurburgring Record

With the reveal time approaching fast, Lamborghini step ups its teaser game for the upcoming Huracan Performante.
We all knew that the hardcore version of the Huracan will be a really fast machine but it appears that Lamborghini went the extra mile and given it extraordinary speed around the most famous tracks in the world, the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
There is little official information out there yet but thanks to a special preview given to a few selected media outlets, we got to find out a few details about what Lamborghini is cooking.
It’s been reported that the Performante is a lighter by about 90lbs (40kg) from the standard Huracan, of which 25lbs (11kg) came from the use of a new exhaust system and the rest comes from the use of the company’s new forged carbon composite.
The 5.2-litre V10 now makes between 625 to 640hp while the dual-clutch gearbox has been recalibrated for faster shift changes. Similarly the suspension has been updated but the real party trick lies into the all-new active aero agenda which adjusts its setup with the use of electronically controlled motors in order to move the aero elements around faster and more efficiently.
Lamborghini’s people supposedly said that the new Huracan Performante even beat the time set by the Aventador SV around the ‘Ring. In case you don’t remember, the Aventador SV set a blistering 6:59,73 which is slower only to the Porsche 918 Spyder which scored a 6:57.
Lamborghini says that they will make an official announcement next week, on February 23, so stay tuned.