Lamborghini Teases Forged-Composite Tech Ahead Of Huracan Performante’s Debut

Lamborghini’s new forged-composite tech is officially announced, with the company teasing their latest composite material on video.
If you follow the latest Lamborghini news, you would know by now that the Italian supercar maker is planning to introduce their new composite technology in the upcoming Huracan Performante.
Forged composite initially debuted in the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento but it will officially enter regular production with the new hardcore version of the Huracan.
Unlike the traditional carbon fiber material, the new forged composite promises to be significantly better, offering increased strength in all directions and way faster production times.
In order to do so, forged composite material features no weaving, using instead loose fibers mixed with resin which is then sandwiched in a heated press under high pressure. The new material also allows complex geometries in the same piece, including thickness transitions, holes and compound curvature.
Lamborghini is said to use the forged composite material in areas like the hollow rear wing of the upcoming Huracan Performante and the interior, thanks to its unique marble-like appearance.
Stay tuned to find more when Lamborghini finally reveals in full detail the new Huracan Performante at the Geneva Motor Show.