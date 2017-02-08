Lamborghini’s First Restored 350GT To Be Displayed At Retromobile

Lamborghini will showcase the first 350GT to be restored by their PoloStorico division at the Retromobile show in Paris.
Chassis 0121 is one of the first fifteen cars produced by Lamborghini and is also the first one that returned back to the company for a thorough restoration.
The bodywork and the interior required 1150 hours to be completed, with an additional 780 hours going into checking the mechanical and electrical components.
Lamborghini’s PoloStorico division aims to maintain each car’s originality as much as possible, with the restoration work involving the exclusive use of original Lamborghini parts, with some of them being specially reconstructed if needed.
The recreation of parts is further aided from PoloStorico’s contact with the original historical suppliers and also having an archive with the original technical drawings and designs.
This particular 350GT had its engine cooling, braking and fuel system reworked, with the car even tested on a track to ensure it drives as good as it looks. The black leather of the cabin was refurbished with the period-correct procedures of the era, with the wooden steering wheel, the original accelerator, clutch and brake pedal being restored while maintaining their small signs of wear. Even the original radio still functions perfectly.
As for the paint, PoloStorico used the same techniques and formula as the original nitroacrylic color. The wheels were also restored and authenticated by the original supplier, Ruote Borrani with a set of Pirelli Cinturatos fitted, just as it was when brand new.
The Lamborghini 350GT made its debut in production form at the 1964 Geneva Motor Show and is powered by a 270hp 3.5-litre V12 engine mated to a five-speed ZF manual gearbox. The chassis employed independent suspension all around with the body was made from aluminum.
Lamborghini’s PoloStorico currently features a spare parts warehouse that covers more than 70 percent of the brand’s classic car range and is the only place in the world where they can issue a certificate of authenticity on a classic Lambo.