Lamborghini's New Aventador S Can Handle An Icy Track

With the Huracan Performante due at Geneva and the Aventador S already out, Lamborghini's stable of bulls have never been so fierce.
The 'S' highlights the updated Aventador's more aggressive design, refined gearbox, more power and first -ever four-wheel steering.
The Italian brand's flagship was recently taken to Livigno, in the Italian Alps, for the Winter Driving Academy, where drivers took it out on the ice track for a few fast laps. The schedule included both daytime and nighttime driving, drifting, and tight 360-degree turns of not just the Aventador S, but a bunch of Huracans too.
Youtuber Shmee was present at the event, and he shared three videos that focus on each aspect of the Aventador S, including the newly-developed Ego driving mode. This is in addition to the Strada, Sport and Corsa modes, and allows users to select between different settings of the suspension and drivetrain, making the ride even more enjoyable.