Latest The Fate Of The Furious Trailer Shows Dom's Betrayal

A new international trailer for The Fate Of The Furious has just hit the net and despite being short, it provides an extended look at Dom’s betrayal of his wife Letty Ortiz.
Although we don’t yet know what causes Dom to switch sides and team up with a new character, Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, Dom will once again face off against Hobbs, played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
As with recent iterations of the franchise, the Fast crew visit a selection of countries in the latest film, including Cuba which will play host to a thriving automotive and street racing scene. Additionally, the film will travel to Ohio and Iceland and according to Vin Diesel, will somehow be worthy of an Oscar.
While Fast and Furious films no longer revolve around cars like they used to, there won’t be a shortage of automotive porn during the movie. Among the cars set to star will be a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, a 2,000 hp Dodge Charger and even the yet-to-be-released Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
The film will hit screens on April 14.