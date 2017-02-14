Leaked Hyundai i30 N Specs Reveal 271 HP GTI-Fighter

Some key technical specifications about the upcoming Hyundai i30 N hot hatch have leaked online after a presentation in South Korea, reports Motoring.
Perhaps the most intriguing titbit of information to emerge is that the i30 N’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine will be available in 250 PS (246 hp) and 275 PS (271 hp) guises each mated to a six-speed manual transmission with active rev-matching as standard. An eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box will also be available.
Other important upgrades to the i30 N will include the installation of adjustable dampers at all four corners, a dual-stage stability control system and a mode dedicated for the track and a number of different driving modes for the engine. They’ll also be a limited-slip differential to ensure the front wheels maintain optimum traction while cornering.
A number of interior components will also differentiate the N model from lesser i30 variants. These will include a new three-spoke steering wheel, modified seats, a new gear knob and bespoke gauge cluster. They’ll also be modified front and rear bumpers, different wheel designs to choose from and an aggressive rear diffuser.
The Hyundai i30 N is expected to hit the production line in December.