Lego-Made VW Microbus And Atlas Debut In Chicago

Volkswagen of America doesn’t have an entirely new car to premiere in the Windy City, so they teamed up with Lego instead.
Highlighting the brand's evolution of family haulers is a 2 by 3.5-foot display at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, which is made of more than 20,000 small bricks, encapsulating the iconic Microbus and the new Atlas SUV.
Just like the original people carrier that became a motoring icon of the 1960s, the scale replica features a distinctive 'V-shaped' front end, and has rounded headlights, white-finished curved bumper, silver round side mirror caps, silver baby moon hubcaps, and Volkswagen badges. Special attention was paid to the two-tone body and the metallic hubcaps.
While the Microbus represents Volkswagen's past, the Atlas is all about the future. It too is made out of Lego bricks and is instantly recognizable with its specific grille, rigged trailer hitch, accessorized black rims, roof rails, and badges.
Volkswagen will launch the new SUV in the US later this year and according to earlier reports, it will start at roughly $30,000, while the top-of-the-line SEL model is expected to be priced from almost $48,000.