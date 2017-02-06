Lexus Files LC F Trademark Application In Europe

Lexus has filed a European trademark application for LC F all but confirming that a high-performance version of the LC is in development.
AutoGuide broke the news and says Toyota president Akio Toyoda gave the model the green light some time ago to sit alongside the RC F and GS F in Lexus’ fleet of performance-oriented models.
Lexus says that the standard LC 500 is its most dynamic model since the famed LFA so one can expect the LC F to be even more impressive. Don’t consider it a spiritual successor to the LFA however, for the LC remains a luxurious front mid-engined coupe that competes against the likes of the BMW 5-Series and Maserati Gran Turismo.
Nevertheless, some key developments for the LC F can be expected. For starters, it seems probable that the firm’s naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 will find its way into the F-badged model. In LC 500 guise it delivers 467 hp but a figure well into the 500’s should be easily achievable without the necessity of forced induction.
Elsewhere, the Japanese company will inevitably work hard on customizing the model’s exterior to make it more aggressive than the standard model. Expected changes include revised front and rear bumpers, a new hood and potentially some aero-trickery at the rear.
Rendering via X-Tomi Design