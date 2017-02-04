Lexus LFA With RWB Bodykit Gets Our Tick Of Approval

Just as sure as we are that the earth will keep spinning tomorrow, we’re sure that a Lexus LFA will never be fitted with a widebody kit from RWB.
For starters, the Japanese tuning company exclusively modifies Porsches and wouldn’t go near to the high-priced LFA. Secondly, an LFA owner would have to be out of their mind to mess with the supercar’s value by installing an aftermarket body kit. Nevertheless, this rendering shows how impressive such a car could look.
Created by YasidDESIGN, the LFA has been fitted with a set of massively flared front and rear wheel arches that totally transform its look. Additionally, huge canards have been fitted to the front bumper and small ducktail spoilers installed on the rear wheel arches. A set of deep-dish wheels finish the look.
The finished results are hard to ignore and would certainly turn a few heads if brought to reality.