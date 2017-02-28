Lexus RC F GT3 Reminds Us How Awesome Racing Cars Look All In Black

Sometimes we forget, but racing cars look awesome in black. Don't get us wrong, we dig racing liveries (some more than others), and camouflage wraps can look pretty sweet, too. But there's something deliciously sinister about seeing one stripped down to its bare bones.
Take this Lexus RC F GT3, for example. The racing version of Toyota's upscale muscle coupe is about to make its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week, and is pictured here with all its aerodynamic and mechanical accoutrements, but no livery. Just black bodywork, vents, and wings all over.
In short, it looks awesome. But we have to remind ourselves that a racing car is only worth as much as it, you know... actually races. And fortunately Lexus has big plans in store for the RC F GT3.
After its big brother (based on the same production model) positively dominated the top GT500 class in Japan's Super GT series, the GT3 version you see here is gearing up to take on the lower GT300 class.
It's also set to complete in the International GT Open in Europe, the VLN Endurance Championship on the Nürburgring in Germany, and in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. For better or worse, though, it's going to have to put some clothes on.