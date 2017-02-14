Lexus To Reveal LS 500h Hybrid Luxury Sedan In Geneva

We've seen the new Lexus LS in internal-combustion guise. Now Toyota's upscale brand is preparing to introduce the hybrid version of its new flagship luxury sedan.
Set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month is the forthcoming new Lexus LS 500h, with that lower-case aitch connoting its electrified powertrain.
Lexus has revealed little in the way of details to go with this solitary preview image. However the existing LS 500 we saw in Detroit last month packs a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.
If the precedent of the similarly badged LC coupe is anything to go by, the LS hybrid could adopt a version of the same with an electric assist. That combination in the LC 500h delivers 354 horsepower, while the unboosted LC 500 packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 good for 471 hp.
The global debut of the LS 500h will be joined by the European premiere of the RC F GT3 racing car, displayed under the brand's new image alongside the LC, RC, RC F, RX, and NX models.
As it stands, Lexus already offers hybrid versions of the ES and GS sedans, as well as the NX and RX crossovers, and the dedicated hybrid CT hatchback. The new LS 500h will ostensibly replace the outgoing LS 600h as Toyota's most upscale (and most expensive) hybrid.