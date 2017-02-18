Listen To The 2019 Porsche 911's Flat-Six Turbo Growl For The First Time

Porsche has taken test mules of the next-gen 911 out for testing before, but this is the first time we get to see -and hear- them on video.
We all know that Porsche will continue to develop the timeless shape of the 911 instead of trying to reinvent it from scratch and that makes their work even easier when it comes to disguising their prototypes.
In regards to design, the new 992 will adopt a few styling features the company has in store for the Mission E, including the simplified LED rear taillights, the longer bonnet and the clamshell-shaped rear wing.
The 992 is also expected to become the first of the breed to get a plug-in hybrid version, with the rest of the range retaining the recently introduced turbo powertrains with the usual updates applied to them to provide more power and better fuel economy.
The new Porsche 911 is not expected to hit the market before 2019, with the hybrid version to show up a year later in 2020.