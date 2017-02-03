Lorinser Adds Flavor To 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

If you find the all-new Mercedes E-Class boring by any chance, a trip to Lorinser might cure your blues.
While some might complain that Mercedes haven't done enough to set the E-Class apart from its C-Class and S-Class siblings from a visual standpoint, you'll have to get past that "issue" anyway if you hope to enjoy the car even in custom Lorinser duds.
Yes, it still looks like an E-Class, but at least you could argue that it's a slightly different take on it, especially if we're talking about the E50 version, based on the more-aggressive E43 4MATIC.
In regular form though, Lorinser will add custom badges, carbon fiber inserts and of course custom wheels such as these hard-to-miss forged RS11 rims.
Performance-wise, the so-called Lorinser E50 is what might tickle your fancy more, due to the power upgrade. Where the stock Mercedes-AMG E43 4MATIC will send around 400 PS to the road, the Lorinser-tuned E50 will see that number, and raise it 40 - up to, you've guessed it, 440 PS.
Either way, there's plenty of style to go around regardless which version you'd choose.