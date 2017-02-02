Low-Mileage 1990 Ford Fiesta RS Turbo Wants You To Take It Home

Besides the usual collectable models, there's a fair share of affordable cars hitting the auction blocks all over the world, such as this 1990 Ford Fiesta RS.
Produced as the range-topping version of the Fiesta Mk3 range in Europe, it was introduced as a 3-door version only, between 1990 and 1992, and was only available through specially-appointed Ford RS dealers.
It draws energy from a 1.6-liter four-banger, with a Garrett T2 turbocharger, producing 132 horsepower. Even by today's standards, its ability of going from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 7.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 133 mph (214 km/h) is respectable.
This example came to life almost 27 years ago, and it remains original all around, having covered only 23,600 miles (37,981 km), in the possession of just one previous keeper, who had it until 2015. Its superb condition is visible throughout its factory red shade, 14-inch wheels and even underneath, as its pre-delivery inspection marks can still be seen, and it's believed to have never been out in the rain.
Supplied with an extensive history file that contains receipts for parts and servicing, along with its previous MoT certificates, this classic Ford Fiesta hot hatch will go under the hammer on February 25, at Stoneleigh Park, Coventry, UK. SilverstoneAuctions estimates it to go for £15,000-£20,000 ($18,900-25,200).