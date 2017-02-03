Lucid's Sexy All-Electric Air Hits San Francisco's Streets

The ridiculously sexy 2018 Lucid Air has been filmed trundling through the streets of San Francisco for the very first time.
It appears that the Air was taking part in a promotional video shoot to be used at a later date during its marketing campaign. The footage also provides us with an unimpeded view of the car on the move and free of any excessive editing or background music which the promo clip will inevitably have.
Although only filmed from the rear, it’s hard to deny how head-turning the Air’s exterior design is. In a sea of normal, ICE-powered vehicles, it looks like a spaceship with flowing lines, a lengthy horizontal LED taillight and a set of truly mammoth wheels.
Lucid says that the Air will hit the market in 2018 and that it will feature two electric motors, one driving the front wheels and one powering the rear. Customers will then be able to opt for a 100 kWh battery pack or alternatively, a larger 130 kWh battery that offers up to 400 miles on a single charge.
It is thought that the production car’s design will be almost identical to that of the concept.