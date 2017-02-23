Lumma Design Gives The Bentley Bentayga An Attitude Adjustment

Like the idea of a Bentley sport-ute, but think the Bentayga could use some help in the style department? Lumma Design does too, and it's here to help.
The German tuner has come out with a series of enhancements for the uber-luxe British crossover, and as you can see, that starts with a widebody kit to imbue the truck with an extra dose of visual aggression.
Lumma Design says its new CLR B900 body kit is suitable for both the W12 and diesel V8 models, and was designed in the same spirit as the kit it produced for the BMW X6 M.
Since those beefier wheel arches need to be filled, Lumma is also showcasing a 24-inch set of its CLR-RS alloy, but will gladly hook up more “reasonable” 22- or 23-inch versions.
Looking for more? Customers can also order up a carbon-fiber hood with additional cooling vents, as well as carbon exhaust tips, rear lip and roof spoilers, and a host of interior upgrades as well.
It even has some engine upgrades in store for later release. But the aesthetic components will be available later this year, following this show car's debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.