Lynk & Co Will Not Use Model Year Designations For Its Vehicles

As part of Lynk & Co’s plan to disrupt the automotive industry and introduce the next-generation of vehicles, it has emerged that the Chinese firm will ditch model year designations and do things slightly differently.
During an interview with Automotive News, Lynk & Co senior vice president Alain Visser said that rather than use model years, the mobility company will take inspiration from the fashion industry by launching different colors based on the season. Additionally, Lynk & Co will ditch traditional model names and simply use numbers to denote its models, starting with the 01 and then including the 02 and so on.
Like Tesla, Lynk & Co will also use a direct-to-consumer sales model like Tesla and allow consumers the ability to get behind the wheel of the brand’s models without purchasing them. According to Visser, millennials aren’t interested in owning a vehicle but want to remain connected and this is where the company’s subscription model comes into play.
Rather than a lease which requires a down payment, Lynk & Co’s subscription model will be offered allowing for consumers to only pay for the car as long as they want it. Additionally, few options will be available with all vehicles coming fully-equipped alongside the choice of just eight exterior paint finishes.
Speaking about his vision for the brand, Visser said “My strong belief was, and still is, if you create a new car brand, do things differently. That doesn't mean everything that's been done over the last 100 years is wrong, but I think there's room for something else."
Lynk & Co intends on launching the 01 in China later this year before ultimately bringing it to Europe and the United States. Standard variants will feature hybrid powertrains but electric models will be offered at a later date.