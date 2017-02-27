Lynk & Co's 01 Crossover To Make Public Debut In Shanghai

The Lynk & Co 01 crossover will make its public debut at April’s Shanghai Auto Show before it hits the Chinese market in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Following its local launch, the Geely-owned company had initially planned to offer it for sale in Europe and the United States in 2018. However, those plans have been pushed back to 2019 for unknown reasons.
At launch, the 01 will be offered exclusively with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine working in conjunction with a small electric motor. No power outputs have been publicized but it was initially reported at the car’s online debut in October that it would also receive a Volvo-sourced 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
While the 01’s powertrain is nothing revolutionary, the carmaker claims that it will be the world’s most connected car. It will always be connected to the internet and the cloud and will feature an open application programming interface to allow developers to add their own ideas to the crossover. Additionally, the 01 will incorporate a seamless ride-sharing feature where it will be available for hire when the owner isn’t using it.
Following the 01’s market entry, two new models dubbed the 02 and 03 are expected to be released by the brand.