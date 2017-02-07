Mad Max Would Spend $79,500 On This '76 Ford Falcon Coupe That's For Sale In The States, Would You?

What we have here is an Australian, RHD customized Ford Falcon coupe XC, similar to the one Mel Gibson drove in the original Mad Max movie (specifically, it was the XB), that's for sale here in the States.
According to the eBay ad's description, the seller wants $79,500 for it, saying that the car has been built by top standards, both under the hood as well as underneath the body.
This 1976 Falcon Coupe is powered by a 351 V8 punching out 540 HP, with 96,933 miles (155,998 km) on the clock. Furthermore, it's packed full of custom bits that give it sort of a "unicorn" status, as the seller would suggest.
To recap, it's got Trick Flow aluminum heads and intake, 4" Eagle crank, Edelbrock ProFlo EFI system, March serp setup, a Tremec TKO 600 5-speed manual transmission, a Centerforce clutch, Pacemake headers, 3" MagnaFlow mufflers, RRS Three-link suspension, sway bar & tower brace, plus RRS 12" rotors and 2 piston calipers.
Other features include the VX3C Forgeline wheels, the 35 gallon fuel tank and air conditioning to keep you cool on a hot summer day.
The ad also states that there are fewer than two dozen Ford Falcon XC/XB's in the United States, making this car quite the collector's item.