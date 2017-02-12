Mamma Mia, A Perfect Green Lancia Fulvia Is Now Offered In Auction

You don’t have to be a hardcore Lancia fanboy in order to appreciate this gorgeous example of a Fulvia 1.3S finished in its original Verde Cascine color.
The car was delivered new in 1973 to its first owner in Italy and currently is living with its third owner in the UK since 2014.
The odometer shows 108,000km (around 67k miles) and its condition is described as unmodified, with a new water pump, brake calipers and fresh fluids being added over the last two years.
The combination of the Verde Cascine over the tobacco leather interior just looks stunning, with the cabin showing little to no signs of wear. The body appears to be close to perfect condition, with the underside featuring a nice layer of undercoating.
Under the bonnet is Lancia’s weird narrow-angle 1.3-litre V4 engine which makes 90hp in S models, such as the one we have here. The very narrow angle of the cylinders allowed the use of a single cylinder head, with the engine itself mounted at a 45-degree angle inside the engine bay.
This Fulvia comes with its original maintenance book and owner’s manual and is currently located in the UK, but the seller will ship it overseas if necessary. The auction is live now over at Bring A Trailer, so get over there and start bidding.