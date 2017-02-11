Man, These Ford Van Commercials Are From Another Time

The automotive industry is constantly changing, and so too are the advertisements that automakers run to pitch their products.
Just check out this pair of commercial spots that Ford ran in 1976 to promote its full-size vans – not so much for commercial use as for, um... leisure.
Hard as it may be to believe today, vans were once big business for domestic automakers even among private customers. That was long before minivans like the Aerostar, Windstar, and Freestar (not to mention the Mercury Villager and Monterey). But those were for primarily meant for transporting children – not making them.
Now all but completely replaced by the Euro-style Transit, the Econoline (later known as the E-Series) was a hit not only among commercial operators, but also with, shall we say... single gentlemen – men about town looking for “company.” It lead to a whole sub-culture in the 1960s, 70s, and even into the 80s of tricking out full-size vans with all manner of graphics on the outside and creature comforts.
See what we mean in the double video below – and imagine what your reaction would be if you saw one of these commercials playing on television today, or better yet, one of these vans parked in your neighborhood.