Maserati Ghibli Getting A Nose Job Next Year

After presenting a mildly facelifted version of the Quattroporte last summer, Maserati is now getting ready to apply similar updates to the smaller Ghibli as well.
Autocar expects the Italian answer to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series, Jaguar XF and Cadillac CTS to follow the same path as its larger sibling, resulting in subtle visual updates on the outside and a tweaked cabin.
Moreover, the Maserati Ghibli is also expected to get some trim updates, adding the GranLusso and GranSport grades, and retiring the current Luxury and Sport flavors, in the same vein as the Quattroporte. This move is believed to keep prices on a similar level, meaning that the entry-level offering will continue to start at approximately £50,000 ($62,700) in the United Kingdom.
There's a good chance the engine family will remain unchanged, so the 3.0-liter V6 diesels will continue to produce 250 PS (246 HP) and 275 PS (272 HP), and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque each, while the V6 petrol will likely continue to come in two states of tune: 350 PS (345 HP) and 410 PS (404 HP).
The facelifted Maserati Ghibli will reportedly debut sometime next year.