Mazda Bringing New CX-5 To Geneva

Following its global debut at the 2016 LA Auto Show, the all-new Mazda CX-5 is getting ready to touch down on European soil for the first time.
Mazda's new SUV will be on display, among other models, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, starting with March 7, in the Palexpo Convention Center.
"Six years after the unveiling in Geneva of the Mazda MINAGI concept, the precursor to the original CX-5 and an exciting new range of acclaimed vehicles, the new compact SUV takes Mazda’s most popular model in Europe into a new generation", Mazda writes.
Slated to go on sale this summer, its engine lineup is expected to differ between markets, and so it's currently unknown what units will be adopted by the European version. Its North American and Japanese twins get two petrol engines, the SkyActiv-G 2.0 and SkyActiv-G 2.5-liter, along with a SkyActiv-D 2.2-liter diesel.
Joining the new CX-5 in Geneva will be the 2017MY variants of the CX-3 and Mazda2. Both of them will hit European dealers this spring, with enhanced i-ActivSense active safety technology, improved ride comfort, less noise, full-color head-up displays, and redesigned steering wheels, among others.