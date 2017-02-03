McLaren 570GT Sells For $480,000 At Florida Auction

A 2017 McLaren 570GT has sold for a remarkable $480,000 at a charity auction in Naples, Florida.
If you walk into a McLaren dealership in the United States, you'll be able to pick up the keys to a brand new 570GT for just a touch over $200,000. That fact clearly didn't dissuade attendees at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival from paying 675LT money for the comfortable, GT-focused model from McLaren's Sports Series range.
Fortunately, this wasn't simply a case of rich locals splashing unnecessary cash. In fact, all funds raised from the sale of the McLaren as well as the $15 million in other items and experiences sold, will benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation that helps over 200,000 children receive appropriate health services.
The 570GT in question was painted Silica White and adorned with a saddle tan interior.
As with all others, it is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine delivering 562 hp. First unveiled at last year's Geneva Motor Show, the main difference between the 570GT and the 570S is that the GT adopts a redesigned rear decklid that includes a new glass panel and 200 liters of luggage space.