McLaren Confirms New 4.0lt Engine For 650S Successor, Will Hit Quarter Mile In Low 10s

Powered by a new twin-turbocharged V8, the second-generation McLaren Super Series will hit a standing 1/4 mile in the low 10s.
Making its official debut on March 7th at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show, the all-new Super Series range from McLaren will blur the lines between supercars and hypercars.
Drivers will be able to hit 200 km/h (124 mph) from a standstill in just 7.8 seconds, and cover a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds, with the help of a crisp-sounding 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, featuring engine bay illumination as part of the "welcome sequence" upon vehicle unlocking.
"The new 4.0-litre M840T is an outstanding engine powering an exceptional supercar capable of covering a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds," said McLaren Super Series vehicle line director, Haydn Baker. "Power, torque and throttle response are all significantly enhanced compared to the first-generation Super Series, yet with fuel efficiency and emissions also notably improved."
Compared to previous designs, the ultra-low inertia, twin-scroll turbochargers fitted to the new M840T engine, spool up more rapidly, delivering reduced turbo lag and a quicker throttle response.
Also, while the exhaust note has been carefully balanced to fit the new engine's performance credentials, buyers can still order an optional sports exhaust.
We'll find out more about the second-generation McLaren Super Series on March 7 in Geneva.