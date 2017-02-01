McLaren Details Proactive Chassis Control II Tech Of New 720S

McLaren's second-generation Super Series, likely to be dubbed the 720S, will make its debut at this year's Geneva Motor Show in March, showcasing an advanced new generation of the automaker's multi-mode Proactive Chassis Control tech.
Whether drivers will be selecting Comfort, Sport or Track mode, the Proactive Chassis Control II system will make sure to deliver the optimal "balance of cornering grip, dynamic response and comfort", best suited to the individual mode as well as exterior conditions.
The new system uses 12 more sensors than it did on previous Super Series models, including an accelerometer on each wheel hub, reading inputs from the road while measuring tire contact patch.
The info is then processed in milliseconds by the 'Optimal Controller' algorithm sitting at the core of the system, as suspension damping is optimized on the fly.
"Proactive Chassis Control II generates a significant amount of additional grip, but not at the expense of the balance and feel of the car," said Product Development exec, Mark Vinnels. "The depth and breadth of handling precision and ride comfort in combination with the peerless level of driver involvement in the second-generation McLaren Super Series is simply extraordinary."
Another new feature to look forward to is the Variable Drift Control, which is said to provide even "greater involvement" for the driver, allowing for variable Electronic Stability Control intensity.
All the details regarding McLaren's second-gen Super Series, including pricing, will be released in March.