McLaren Ditching MP4 Naming Scheme For The New MCL32

Every year McLaren, like most any other team, comes out with a new F1 car. With the new design, there could be a new engine, new sponsors, new livery, a new technical approach altogether. The one thing that remains a constant is the naming scheme, but that's all changing this season.
Pitpass reports that, on February 24, McLaren will unveil the new MCL32 – and in the process will drop the MP4 naming scheme that has designated every one of the team's cars for the past three decades.
The naming scheme dates back to when Ron Dennis took over the team back in 1981, introducing Marlboro sponsorship and integrating his previous Project 4 team – hence the name. From the original McLaren MP4 that introduced carbon-fiber construction through to the MP4-31 (pictured) that Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button drove last year, every car the team has produced has carried that designation.
In fact the naming scheme had become so ingrained in the McLaren way of doing things that even the 12C road car that launched McLaren Automotive back in 2011 initially carried the name MP4-12C.
That all comes to an end this year as McLaren aims to move away from the Ron Dennis era and into a new one. The new MCL32 will still carry a Honda engine, but is tipped to wear a completely fresh livery – potentially reviving the orange scheme that founder Bruce McLaren championed back in the day.