McLaren Moving Chassis Production From Austria To UK

McLaren Automotive are getting ready to shift their chassis output from Austria, where it’s currently built by a supplier, to the United Kingdom,
The decision was made long before the Brexit vote, Reuters, reports, and will lead to the creation of more than 200 jobs in Britain.
The chassis will be built in a new facility, in Sheffield, Northern England, whose construction will begin this year and end in 2020. The plant will cost nearly £50 million ($62.5 million) and once fully operational, McLarenestimates that it will save it about £10 million ($12.5 million) annually.
"We have been investigating this for over two years. This, and the engine, are strategically the most important parts of the cars, and this is us taking control of the production, supply and quality of this vitally important component", commented a spokesperson.
By building the chassis in England, with cooperation from the local city council and the University of Sheffield, McLaren will increase the average value of British parts in its supercars from roughly 50 percent to 58 percent, depending on the model.