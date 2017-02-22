McLaren Talks Performance Numbers In Latest Teaser Of 650S Successor

After being updated and renamed from the MP4-12C to the 650S, McLaren's newest Super Series model is ready for a brand new generation.
Set to have its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show on March 7, the as-of-yet-unnamed supercar (some say it could be called the 720S) will be able to reach 200 km/h (124 mph) from standstill in just 7.8 seconds.
That makes it 0.6 seconds faster than the 650S, and 0.1 seconds quicker than the more potent 675LT. Stopping from 200 km/h (124 mph) takes just 4.6 seconds and 117 meters (384 feet), which is 6 meters (20 feet) less than the 650S, and "almost on par with the legendary McLaren P1", the automaker says.
Its braking capabilities are said to have been perfected during a rigorous development program, and include carbon-ceramic discs as standard, lighter and stiffer calipers, and optimized brake pedal feel.
McLaren have gone the extra mile in offering the second-generation Super Series a set of bespoke tires, which were created by Pirelli and wear the P Zero Corsa moniker. Not only is the rubber said to provide "superb driver feedback", but it also assures "extreme levels of grip and braking performance", and improves the mechanical grip by 6 percent compared to the 650S.
Highlighting the supercar's performance and drifting abilities on the track is a video that shows the company's chief test driver Chris Goodwin put it through its paces, while giving some feedback about the next-gen model.