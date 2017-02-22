Meet The New V10-Powered Italdesign 2017 Supercar

Following an extensive teasing campaign, Italdesign have finally unveiled their latest ultra-limited series car.
Set to premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, starting with March 7, the as-of-yet unnamed machine is part of the company's newly launched brand, the Italdesign Automobili Speciali.
As it was initially announced, only five units are to be produced, before the end of 2017, and all of them will feature the same aggressive carbon fiber body that sits on top of a modular chassis and is 4,847 mm (190.9 in) long, 1,970 mm (77.6 in) wide, and 1,204 mm (47.4 in) tall.
At its heart, it carries a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, whose specs have yet to be released. Nevertheless, we're probably looking at the same mill that powers both the Lamborghini Huracan and Audi R8.
Italdesign may not be keen on telling us how much power the unit produces, but the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time takes just 3.2 seconds, with the top speed standing in excess of 330 km/h (205 mph). These numbers are almost on par with the Huracan LP 610-4, which needs 3.2 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph), and will keep accelerating up to more than 325 km/h (201 mph).