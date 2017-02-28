Meet The Porsche Of Laptops, The Intel-Powered Book One

Porsche Design have launched a new premium 2-in-1 convertible and detachable laptop at the Mobile World Congress, running Windows 10 Pro.
The Book One features a touch display and a Precision Touchpad, both optimized for Windows 10 Pro use with multi-gesture control interfaces.
Professionals can also use the digital stylus input function with Windows Ink, making it easy for them to draw and take notes directly on the touchscreen display.
The appearance of the Book One is undoubtedly premium, with a matte anodized surface finish giving way to a 3200 x 1800 13.3" QHD display that can rotate 360 degrees and can also be detached. There's also a 5 MP camera with an infrared sensor - allowing you to login securely with facial recognition using Windows Hello. Furthermore, Cortana is of course present as your personal digital assistant.
Other features include the Intel Core i7-7500U processor, clocked at 3.5 GHz, the 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB Intel SSD, two USB Type-C ports, two full-size USB 3.0 ports and a built-in USB 3.1 Type-C/Thunderbolt 3 port.
The Porsche Design Book One will be available in Germany this April, retailing for €2,795. In the US, it's going to be slightly cheaper at $2,495.
H/T to BQX