Mercedes Accepting Deposits For The 2018 X-Class In The UK Due To High Demand

Apparently customers are not only lining up for the next Ferrari, McLaren, Ford or Tesla but for the upcoming Mercedes X-Class pickup truck as well.
The UK arm of Mercedes announced the launch of a dedicated website where customers can place a refundable reservation of £1,000 for an X-Class as a response to the “phenomenal early demand” for it.
All this interest is even more impressive considering that this is a pickup truck we’re talking about and the tiny fact that Mercedes hasn’t even showed the final production model yet.
The reservation service can be used by prospective customers living in the UK only, where the new X-Class is expected to arrive in 2018. Last October, Mercedes revealed a pair of X-Class concepts that looked they were in near-production form and apparently attracting lots of interest, despite the company’s decision not to offer it in the U.S. which is the place to sell a pickup truck.
Steve Bridge, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK commented: “Many customers we have spoken to have a strong desire to be amongst the first to own the new X-Class, which is incredible considering that it hasn’t been unveiled yet!”
The new Mercedes X-Class is going to share the underpinnings with the Nissan Navara NP300 but the company claims that a huge amount of work has been done to make it feel unique and like anything else in the segment.
The final 2018 production version is expected to hit the European, Australian, South African and Latin American markets offering a choice between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive and a selection of four-pot petrol and diesel units, as well as a range-topping V6 diesel.