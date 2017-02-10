Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate Might Be The Ultimate Family Sleeper

If you're in the market for a quick estate but don't actually need that much legroom, something like this C63 S Estate should more than suffice.
To make matters...more interesting, this particular car is wearing a set of precision series forged Vossen VPS-306 wheels, a design we're very familiar with, having been previously featured on cars like this Maserati GT MC Stradale.
The wheels were fitted on at LK Performance, a car parts supplier based in West Yorkshire, UK, and it's obvious that whoever owns this car, definitely didn't want to mess up its "shades of gray" appearance.
In terms of appearance, this C63 S also features the AMG Exterior Carbon package, which in the UK is a £3,370 optional extra. Speaking of pricing, purchasing a C63 S Estate means parting with roughly £68,280 - in return for which you get plenty of standard kit such as the Nappa leather-clad AMG sports seats, three-spoke steering wheel, a mechanical locking rear differential and even a subtle rear spoiler, among other features.
As for performance, we're looking at a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, putting down 510 PS (503 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. In a straight line, the C63 S Estate will pounce from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.