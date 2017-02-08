Mercedes-AMG GT R Hitting The Waves As A New Cigarette Racing Boat

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing boats have been collaborating for ten years now. Over the course of the past decade, they've partnered on an array of Mercedes-inspired speedboats, and next week they'll reveal their latest.
Previewed in this teaser image, the newest AMG/Cigarette motorboat draws its inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG GT R – Daimler's new top-of-the-line sports car. How that will translate, specifically, we don't know.
But Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener is said to have contributed to the process, and it apparently has a flash of the bright green that was chosen as the GT R's signature color.
This won't be the first Cigarette speedboat to take its cues from the AMG GT. And it won't be the first yacht designed by an automaker, either. We've already seen vessels inspired by the GT S and GT3 versions, and others designed by the likes of Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Bugatti – and we'll be seeing this one as well at the Miami International Boat Show on February 16.