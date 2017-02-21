Mercedes-AMG S63 S Coupe By Fostla Could Challenge A Lamborghini Aventador S

With 585 PS (577 HP) from a V8 bi-turbo engine, the Mercedes-AMG S63 S Coupe isn’t exactly underpowered, but in the world of Fostla, this doesn’t mean anything.
In fact, the German tuner decided to massage the lump in order to produce as much HP as a Lamborghini Aventador S, but with even more torque.
With a helping hand from PP-Performance, Fostla implanted a chip tuning software Level 2, which, takes the total output up to 740 PS (7.0 HP) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. These modifications help the two-door version of the S-Class accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds.
Boosting its visual effect is a special full vinyl blue-chrome-matte job, which along with the tinted taillights and the wheel-tire combo that adds 22-inch rims by Prior Design wrapped in 265/30 and 305/25 front and rear rubber, make this car truly unique.
You're looking at roughly €25,000 (equal to $26,540) for these aftermarket parts, which may not be to everyone's taste, but they'll definitely give you extra street credit.