Mercedes-AMG Teases Its 2017 F1 Championship Contender

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team has released a selection of teaser images of its 2017 W08 F1 car ahead of its worldwide debut tomorrow.
Although the teasers don’t reveal many details about the all-new racer, some features are clear. For starters, the new Mercedes won’t feature an ugly ‘penis-nose’ and instead utilizes a much more appealing nose cone.
Additionally, some elements of the complex new front wing are visible as are the re-designed side pods.
As with the other 2017 F1 cars revealed so far, the W08 will benefit from significantly wider front and rear tires and a host of complex aerodynamic changes that include a thoroughly revised rear wing.
Stay tuned for more details about the car following its release.