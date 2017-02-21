New Mercedes-AMG 600HP GT4 Four-Door Concept Coming To Geneva To Scare Panameras

Mercedes-AMG are not only working on their dedicated hypercar, baptized the Project One, but also on a new concept, which will reportedly debut at this year's Geneva Motor Show.
Offering a preview of the CLS Shooting Brake replacement, the four-door study is based on Mercedes-Benz's specially modified MRA modular rear architecture, which is also used in the AMG C63, E63 and S63, Autocar reports.
Known as the GT4, it uses the heart of the latest AMG performance models, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, and is said to feature new twin-scroll turbochargers fitted between the cylinder banks. With this recipe, induction qualities are to be improved over the standard version of the engine.
Gunning for the Porsche Panamera, Audi A7 and BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe, the production version of the GT4 is expected to reach European dealers in 2018. By then, it will adopt the aforementioned lump in two power outputs: 4Matic+ and S 4Matic+. In the latter, output is believed to top the 603 horsepower of the latest AMG E63 S.
The engine could feature a newly developed integrated starter generator (ISG), which will allow it to deliver more power for short periods of time, via the 20 HP electric motor mounted within the transmission, and instant start-up. The ISG uses a 48V electrical system, and the final production version of the car could adopt a lithium-ion battery, of "moderate size".
Besides the 4.0-liter V8 engine, a 3.0-liter inline-six unit could join it, probably with the same ISG. Both versions will use latest iteration of the brand's dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Pictured is an older rendering based on the AMG GT from Theophilus Chin