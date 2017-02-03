Mercedes-Benz German Employees Get Up To €5,400 Profit-Sharing Bonus

After a successful business year of 2016, Daimler's employees will receive a substantial bonus.
As it was jointly agreed by the Board of Management and the General Works Council, approximately 130,000 people working with the automaker in Germany will receive up to €5,400 ($5,822) each, with their April paycheck.
"Our employees are the key to our success and our performance in 2016. A committed and excellently trained workforce is essential to our long-term success as a company. The bonus is our way of thanking our employees for their dedication and their outstanding performance. Together, we achieved a lot", said Daimler's Member of the Board of Management responsible for HR and Director of Labor Relations, IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans, Wilfried Porth.
The profit-sharing program is constantly regulated under the terms of agreement, and calculated on the basis of a formula that links Daimler's profit before interest and taxes, with the return of sales, and has been in place at the automaker since 1997.
Daimler sold 2,998,386 vehicles last year, globally, out of which 2,197,956 were from the Mercedes-Benz Cars division, 415,108 from Daimler Trucks, 359,096 from Mercedes-Benz Vans, and 26,226 from Daimler Buses. The overall number represents a 5 percent increase over the previous year.