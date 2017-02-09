Mercedes-Benz Launches New E220d 4Matic Wagon & Sedan In The UK

Buyers on the lookout for an executive sedan or estate with all-wheel drive can now opt for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
On sale in the United Kingdom in both body styles, the 4Matic system is currently limited to the E220d flavor and carries a starting price of £38,175 ($47,744) for the four-door, and £40,175 ($50,245) for the five-door variant.
The AWD system works by splitting the torque 45:55 (front:rear) to improve traction, driving dynamics and stability under all road conditions, and comes together with the 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine that produces 194 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
In this configuration, the saloon returns 62.8 mpg UK (52.3 mpg US / 4.5 l/100 km) and emits 117 g/km of CO2, while the numbers for the estate sit at 57.7 mpg UK (48 mpg US / 4.9 l/100 km) and 126 g/km.
Mercedes-Benz states that standard specification of the all-wheel drive models matches that on the RWD E-Class and includes the 8.4-inch display with navigation system, parking sensors with reversing camera, self-parking system, LED interior lighting with a 64-color selection, two-zone climate control, side-folding mirrors, LED lighting units on the outside, and 17-inch wheels, among others, on the SE.
The automaker also offers the AMG Line package, which brings special exterior styling that includes unique bumpers and side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels, in addition to the perforated front brake discs, Artico leather and Dinamica microfiber upholstery with seat comfort package, and a 3-spoke AMG steering wheel.
Features such as the Lane Tracking Package (£595/$744) with Passive Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Assist, and the Driving Assistance Plus Package (£1,695/$2,120) are offered as options.