Mercedes-Benz Planning SUV Assault With Five New And Updated Models By 2020

Like it or not, SUVs and crossovers are here to stay with Mercedes-Benz plotting to present no less than five new and updated models before the turn of the decade.
Despite going under the knife last month, the Mercedes-Benz GLA will be replaced by an entirely new generation tipped to join the lineup in 2019, says AutoExpress. It will remain the smallest and most affordable member of the brand's overhauled SUV family.
It will be based on the MFA2 architecture, shared with the next-gen A-Class, which will allow it to come with increased width and a longer wheelbase, providing additional room inside. Riding on the new platform means that it will also share the engine lineup of the upcoming hatchback, including 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel and petrol units, topped by a 400+ HP AMG variant. Electrification is also on the table, so there's a good chance that the second-gen GLA will come as a hybrid/plug-in hybrid too.
Inside, expect an entirely new architecture that will bring it closer to other new cars in the brand's lineup. Better quality materials, larger digital displays, a redesigned touchpad, the Comand infotainment system, and others, are likely to be adopted.
Joining it in 2019, will be a new boxy-looking SUV, known as the GLB. It will use the same underpinnings as the next-gen A-Class/B-Class/CLA/GLA and could be followed by a 7-seat version.
The larger GLE is bound to get an entirely new generation as well, which is expected to be introduced sometime in 2018. It will benefit not only from new styling, but also from autonomous technology and the brand's latest six-cylinder engines.
A longer and wider G-Class, which will retain its instantly-recognizable looks, is also in the pipeline, with new engines, a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a modern cabin.
Topping them all will be the Mercedes-Maybach SUV, which will go up against the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It will feature top-end materials and technology items, and some sort of electrification is also expected, in addition to the usual internal combustion engines.