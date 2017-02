Mercedes-Benz Prepping Sindelfingen Plant For Electric Vehicle Production Under The EQ Brand

PHOTO GALLERY

As part of their electric offensive under the new product brand EQ , Mercedes-Benz will start producing EVs in Sindelfingen.The decision is official and follows an agreement signed between the company and works council, after intensive negotiations, which also sees the kickoff of a qualification program that prepares employees for the integration of new EVs in series production.", said chairman of the Works Council Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant, Ergun Lumali.Based on a platform developed specifically for battery-electric cars, which is said to be "scalable in every respect and usable across all models", the first EVs aren’t expected until 2019 , according to previous reports. Daimler's zero-emission family will eventually include more than 10 vehicles by 2025, and will cover all segments , from the Smart brand to large SUVs.In addition to of being responsible for the production of cars under the EQ brand, Mercedes-Benz's Sindelfingen plant , which employs more than 25,000 people, will also be appointed as lead facility for the E-Class and S-Class assembly within the global network of Mercedes-Benz Cars, as part of the same agreement.