Mercedes-Benz Prepping Sindelfingen Plant For Electric Vehicle Production Under The EQ Brand

As part of their electric offensive under the new product brand EQ, Mercedes-Benz will start producing EVs in Sindelfingen.
The decision is official and follows an agreement signed between the company and works council, after intensive negotiations, which also sees the kickoff of a qualification program that prepares employees for the integration of new EVs in series production.
"It is very important for the works council and employees at the site in Sindelfingen to integrate electric vehicles into the series production of conventional vehicles. The agreement is another crucial milestone for the plant's further development, as a competence center for innovation and technology", said chairman of the Works Council Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant, Ergun Lumali.
Based on a platform developed specifically for battery-electric cars, which is said to be "scalable in every respect and usable across all models", the first EVs aren’t expected until 2019, according to previous reports. Daimler's zero-emission family will eventually include more than 10 vehicles by 2025, and will cover all segments, from the Smart brand to large SUVs.
In addition to of being responsible for the production of cars under the EQ brand, Mercedes-Benz's Sindelfingen plant, which employs more than 25,000 people, will also be appointed as lead facility for the E-Class and S-Class assembly within the global network of Mercedes-Benz Cars, as part of the same agreement.
Note: Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept pictured