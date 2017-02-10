Mercedes-Benz S-Class Ute Is As Real As They Come

When designing the W221 generation of the S-Class, Mercedes-Benz haven’t thought about its hauling abilities, but a Russian man (of course!) did.
Details surrounding the project are scarce, but trying to decipher the Cyrillic alphabet revealed that the full-size luxury saloon was transformed into a pickup truck in December 2014, and four months later, it was presented at a local bike show, in St. Petersburg, under the Black Kox moniker.
After having its body chopped off in order to make room for the rear bed, this one-of-a-kind S-Class is now being used to transport the owner's bike in style.
Both vehicles share an identical paint scheme, though helping with contrast is the red look of the bed which seems to have been partially upholstered in leather, but also the two-tone appearance of the interior, which combines black and orange.
Beneath the skin, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Black Kox seems to have remained original, and since it used to be an S350 back in the day, powering it should be a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that produces 268 horsepower.
Images via Drive2 and CarAkoom