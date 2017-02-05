Mercedes-Benz SL And SLC Get Special Designo And RedArt Editions

Before Spring hits European shores, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the special SL designo Edition and SLC RedArt Edition, aimed at offering the two sporty drop-tops in two unique flavors.
Starting with the SLC RedArt Edition, it is available for the SLC 180, SLC 200, SLC 250d, SLC 300 and SLC 43 AMG models. Eight different exterior paint options are offered to customers including designo selenite grey magno and designo iridium silver magno.
As the name implies, red accents characterize the RedArt Edition and can be found on the front splitter, side air vents, wheels and the rear diffuser. Inside, the SLC RedArt Edition also includes black leather seats with silver pearl Nappa inserts and red contrast stitching. The steering wheel also includes carbon-embossed leather inserts while the AMG E-SELECT control lever is finished in fine Nappa leather with an embossed AMG logo.
In contrast to the sporty feel of the RedArt Edition, the SL designo Edition focuses more on luxury. Consequently, it comes painted in Brilliant Blue as standard and sits on a set of 10-spoke AMG forged wheels. There are also designo Edition badges across the exterior.
Step inside and you’re welcomed with white Nappa leather, white seatbelts and a black and white leather steering wheel. Features such as the Active Multicontour Seat Package, Driving Assistance Package with Steering Pilot, Active Brake Assist, Active Blind Sport Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist all come standard.
The SL designo Edition is offered for the SL 400 and SL 500 models.