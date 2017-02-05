Mercedes-Benz Teases G65 AMG 4x4² V12 Convertible

Thanks to the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 and the G500 4x4², the German marque has been responsible for two of the industry’s most outlandish off-roaders in recent memory. Now, another model is on the cards and it promises to be wildest to date.

Teased on the brand’s official Facebook page is the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible, a model set to combine the power of the G63 6x6 with the short wheelbase of the 4x4² and completed with the lack of a fixed roof.

Few details about the model are known but this image reveals that the vehicle will include carbon fiber wheel arches, a large central brake light soaring above the spare wheel and no roof.

Perhaps most exciting of all is that the G65 AMG 4x4² will feature the brand’s range-topping 600 hp+, 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine rather than the 416 hp engine of the standard 4x4². This new engine won’t only make the off-roader incredibly fast but will also provide it with more than enough torque to tackle the harshest imaginable driving conditions.

Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

