Mercedes EQ Electric SUV Mule Spotted Wearing A GLC As A Decoy

Mercedes has begun testing their new EV-exclusive platform out on the snowy roads of Sweden and our keen-eyed spies were there to catch them in the act.
This seemingly innocent GLC is nothing but a decoy as underneath the familiar skin there’s the EVA modular platform which is destined for use in the upcoming Mercedes EQ range of electric models.
Thanks to its modularity, the new EVA platform will be able to adapt to different models, with the first one to be an electric SUV as previewed by the original EQ Concept last September.
The EQ sub-brand is also planned to get at least one more crossover and a sedan model, once their firstborn SUV model hits the market in around 2019. The first EQ will rival models like the also upcoming Audi Q6 and the Tesla Model S.
Mercedes’ plan is to create a family of EQ models, much like what BMW did with the i sub-brand, featuring a unique design language and targeting a different type of customer.
This is only the beginning, so get ready for more mules to show up around the world, together with full body prototypes that are expected to come out in late summer.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops